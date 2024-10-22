Sales of OLED monitors sales will double during 202422.10.24
Analyst company TrendForce has published preliminary results for 2024 in the segment of monitors with OLED matrices, which are showing significant growth this year. OLED monitor shipments are expected to reach 1.44 million units, up 181% from 2023. Among the leading manufacturers that presented OLED monitors are ASUS, LG, MSI and Samsung.
Experts attribute the active development of the market to the appearance of new models, including 31.5-inch variants, which help panel manufacturers stand out due to improved characteristics. Gaming brands are also strengthening their positions by releasing new models to increase their market share.
According to forecasts, in 2024, Samsung will take the first place in the market, increasing its share to 31% thanks to strong sales of 49-inch OLED monitors and constant updating of the range. The second place will go to LG with 19% of the market, and the third place will be contested by ASUS and Dell, whose market shares will be approximately 14% each.
Monitors with QD-OLED technology will dominate the OLED segment, which is facilitated by active production by Samsung and the appearance of such models by other manufacturers. The share of QD-OLED in total shipments will increase from 53.5% in 2023 to 73% in 2024.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
The Ugreen CM681 13-in-1 hub will cover all the needs of authors, editors, creators, funders and other content workers
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Sales of OLED monitors sales will double during 2024monitor OLED statistics
Monitors with QD-OLED technology will dominate the OLED segment, which is facilitated by active production by Samsung and the appearance of such models by other manufacturers
Asus ROG Thor III power supplies are produced with a rating of up to 1600 WAsus power supply unit
Asus Thor III power supplies are equipped with gallium nitride (GaN) transistors. They use the updated 12VHPWR (12V-2×6) connector for modern video cards.