Sales of OLED monitors sales will double during 2024

Analyst company TrendForce has published preliminary results for 2024 in the segment of monitors with OLED matrices, which are showing significant growth this year. OLED monitor shipments are expected to reach 1.44 million units, up 181% from 2023. Among the leading manufacturers that presented OLED monitors are ASUS, LG, MSI and Samsung.

Experts attribute the active development of the market to the appearance of new models, including 31.5-inch variants, which help panel manufacturers stand out due to improved characteristics. Gaming brands are also strengthening their positions by releasing new models to increase their market share.

According to forecasts, in 2024, Samsung will take the first place in the market, increasing its share to 31% thanks to strong sales of 49-inch OLED monitors and constant updating of the range. The second place will go to LG with 19% of the market, and the third place will be contested by ASUS and Dell, whose market shares will be approximately 14% each.

Monitors with QD-OLED technology will dominate the OLED segment, which is facilitated by active production by Samsung and the appearance of such models by other manufacturers. The share of QD-OLED in total shipments will increase from 53.5% in 2023 to 73% in 2024.