S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 was played by 100,000 users on its release day. The game topped the Steam rating

On November 20, the long-awaited release of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl took place, and it immediately attracted a huge number of players.

This figure may increase, especially considering the upcoming weekend, when more people will be able to download and evaluate the game. audience.

The game topped the sales rankings on Steam. Stalker 2 took first place among paid projects and became second in the overall list, losing only to Counter-Strike 2.

Reviews of S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl are divided. Some consider it an exciting journey into a unique post-apocalyptic world, others criticize it for a large number of technical problems.

True, the game received 76 points out of 100 on Metacritic (PC version), 82 points for Xbox Series X/S and 77 points on OpenCritic, where only 62% of critics recommend the game for purchase.

The main strengths of the game are its atmosphere and open world. The area, with an area of ​​​​64 square kilometers, is impressive in detail, with dynamic weather, a change of day and night, as well as unique anomalies. Journalists note the visual expressiveness, such as “dark purple skies and giant rusty mechanisms” (The Verge), as well as the tension created by every detail, from sounds to sudden threats (GameRant).

The combat system also received praise: it has become more thoughtful and requires a tactical approach, while maintaining the hardcore style of the series. Survival mechanics, interaction between factions and hunting mutants make the gameplay difficult but exciting.

However, technical shortcomings have become a serious reason for criticism. Journalists complain about bugs, quest crashes, performance problems and strange behavior of the AI. Rock Paper Shotgun called the game “the most broken shooter in recent years”, and The Verge described it as “a glorious pain in the ass”.

Additionally, the gear repair mechanics and fast travel restrictions have been a source of frustration for some players, but the project remains ambitious and has the potential to keep fans of the series interested.