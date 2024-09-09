Rockstar will release GTA 6 later – in 202609.09.24
According to the latest information, the developers of Grand Theft Auto 6 have changed their plans regarding the release date of the game. According to information provided by a representative of the GTABase site, which specializes in news about the GTA franchise, the release of the sixth part has been postponed to 2026. The announcement of the transfer came from a journalist of the portal GTABase, who refers to anonymous sources connected to several developers of two unnamed game studios. According to the new schedule, the PC version of GTA 6 will be released 12-18 months after the console release.
It is important to note that such rumors should be treated with caution, as there have been no official statements from Rockstar Games regarding the change in the release date. Therefore, this information remains at the level of rumors until receiving official confirmation or denial.
We will remind that the first GTA 6 trailer was released on December 5, 2023, where the developers announced the release of the game in 2025 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Rockstar Games’ financial report also mentioned that the studio planned to release the game in the fall of 2025. However, the exact date has not yet been announced.
In addition, Rockstar Games recently released a new promo clip for GTA Online, in which fans spotted possible hints at a GTA 6 release date, fueling interest in the rumor.
