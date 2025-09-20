Robots replacing warehouse workers in Japan20.09.25
In the face of an acute labor shortage, Japan is actively testing automation of warehouses and deliveries. According to the Financial Times, the country is considering robotization as one of the ways to maintain the previous pace of logistics and compensate for the decline in the number of employees.
The number of robots at Amazon’s warehouse in Chiba city already exceeds two thousand employees. Thanks to automation, the capacity of the facility is 40% higher than in conventional warehouses. The company also introduced a new automatic packaging machine and a sorting system that allows combining several goods into one package.
Other applications of robots
However, experts note that bringing robots to the streets for direct delivery is still much more difficult. The country is facing a severe shortage of truck drivers: according to Nomura Research Institute, by 2030 their number will decrease by a third to about 480,000. Amazon is considering a transition from large distribution centers to smaller hubs closer to customers, where robots can perform more tasks of packaging and sorting.
The company is also launching an artificial intelligence system, DeepFleet, which manages robots in warehouses and increases their speed by about 10%. At the same time, Japanese logistics giants such as Nippon Express are introducing innovations more cautiously due to the high cost, variety of goods and specific customer requests. Most projects still remain demonstration projects, and companies are assessing their economic benefits.
According to analysts, in 2024 the warehouse automation market in Japan reached $1.28 billion. Until 2030 it is planned to grow by more than 21% annually. The main profit is still brought by equipment, but the fastest growing segment is the software segment.
The main obstacles to the large-scale implementation of robotics are the high cost of integration into existing facilities, the complex architecture of Japanese warehouses with small areas and multi-level layouts, as well as the relatively slow development of e-commerce. In Japan, online sales occupy less than 10% of the retail market, which is significantly lower than in Europe.
To compensate for the labor shortage, logistics companies are even considering the possibility of hiring foreign drivers. The service sector is experiencing similar problems: some Japanese cafes already employ robot waiters in the form of cats, which emphasizes the large-scale demographic challenges for the country.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
Let’s talk about our using experience the Logitech MX Vertical vertical mouse. How long does it take to get used to non-standar ergonomic mice?
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Robots replacing warehouse workers in Japan robot
За даними аналітиків, у 2024 році ринок автоматизації складів роботами в Японії досягнув $1,28 млрд. До 2030 року його планується наростити більш ніж на 21% щорічно.
Nothing Ear (3) – the first TWS headphones with a microphone in the charging case Bluetooth earphones
Nothing has introduced the third generation of its flagship TWS headphones – Ear(3) with a case that can be used as a headset.
Robots replacing warehouse workers in Japan
60% of Ukrainians use AI, according to Viber research
Music transfer from Spotify to Apple Music available worldwide
ChatGPT will receive parental controls
Jaguar Land Rover urgently halts production due to cyberattacks
Spotify will let to choose songs for free, without subscription
Windows 10 again catches up Windows 11 in number of installs
Samsung smartphones started receiving One UI 8
Google Chrome started to fight with bypassing Incognito mode