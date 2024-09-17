Redmi Projector 3 allows you to display images with a diagonal of 55 to 110 inches in 1080p17.09.24
Xiaomi announced a new budget projector under the Redmi brand – Redmi Projector 3. The device is equipped with a resolution of 1080p and a contrast ratio of 1500:1, which allows you to create images from 55 to 110 inches in size. The light source provides a brightness of up to 260 lumens, and the sealed optical mechanism reduces light loss, making the projection more stable.
The projector supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and can also function as a wireless speaker. It supports voice commands and is compatible with the HyperOS Connect system, which allows you to integrate it into the Xiaomi smart home ecosystem and control it through an app.
Among other features, it is worth noting the presence of two built-in 5 W speakers with a digital amplifier, HDMI and USB 2.0 ports, as well as 1.5 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in memory.
The Redmi Projector 3 is currently available for purchase through Xiaomi’s Youpin crowdfunding platform at a price of $140.
In the same year, Xiaomi introduced a new affordable projector under the Redmi brand – Redmi Projector Lite. The device supports a resolution of 1080p and an aspect ratio of 1.2:1, which allows you to project images up to 100 inches in size.
The declared maximum brightness of the projector is 150 ANSI lumens. It is equipped with a ToF laser sensing module. Thanks to this and artificial intelligence, the novelty can offer such functions as automatic image correction (works within an angle of 15 °), adjustment of displacement and autofocus.
Redmi Projector Lite can be used for side, oblique and elevated projection. The device has HDMI (ARC), USB 2.0, DC IN and 3.5 mm ports. Setting up the novelty is carried out through the MiJia program. The Redmi Projector Lite is now available for purchase in China at a price of $96.
