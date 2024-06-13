Redmi Buds 6S headphones receive NetEase Cloud Audio certification and 33 hours of battery life13.06.24
Xiaomi has announced a new model of wireless headphones Redmi Buds 6S with active noise reduction function. The Bluetooth headphones are equipped with 14.2 mm dynamic drivers and 0.45 mm amplitude, which provides high quality sound, confirmed by NetEase Cloud Audio certification. Redmi Buds 6S have spatial audio compatible with the latest Redmi K70, Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 smartphones.
The headphones support semi-in-ear noise reduction with two operating modes and are equipped with two microphones to eliminate wind noise during calls. The operating time of the headphones together with the charging case is 33 hours. They also support Xiaomi Hyper Connect fast audio connection, smart dual-device connection and synchronization with Xiaomi Headphones app.
The Redmi Buds 6S headphones are already on sale on the Xiaomi Mall platform and are priced at around $27. Full release details have not yet been revealed, but the headphones are expected to be available soon.
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
The 2023 Logitech G502 line of mice includes several models – with prefixes called X, X Plus and Lightspeed. Let’s consider the middle option
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
The Fallout universe in 2024: from games to TV series
Oppo Pad Neo tablet review: perspective
Review of all-in-one ASUS AiO A5 (A5702WVA): all at once
Redmi Buds 6S headphones receive NetEase Cloud Audio certification and 33 hours of battery lifeBluetooth earphones Redmi Xiaomi
The Redmi Buds 6S headphones are already on sale on the Xiaomi Mall platform and are priced at around $27. Full release details have not yet been revealed, but the headphones are expected to be available soon.
Lian Li novelties at the Computex 2024 exhibitionComputex hardware
At Computex 2024, Lian Li showcased its latest prototypes and innovations, including new cases and lighting control systems