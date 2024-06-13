Redmi Buds 6S headphones receive NetEase Cloud Audio certification and 33 hours of battery life

Xiaomi has announced a new model of wireless headphones Redmi Buds 6S with active noise reduction function. The Bluetooth headphones are equipped with 14.2 mm dynamic drivers and 0.45 mm amplitude, which provides high quality sound, confirmed by NetEase Cloud Audio certification. Redmi Buds 6S have spatial audio compatible with the latest Redmi K70, Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 smartphones.

The headphones support semi-in-ear noise reduction with two operating modes and are equipped with two microphones to eliminate wind noise during calls. The operating time of the headphones together with the charging case is 33 hours. They also support Xiaomi Hyper Connect fast audio connection, smart dual-device connection and synchronization with Xiaomi Headphones app.

The Redmi Buds 6S headphones are already on sale on the Xiaomi Mall platform and are priced at around $27. Full release details have not yet been revealed, but the headphones are expected to be available soon.