“Recipients of military subpoenas will be chosen as targeted advertising users” – Ministry of Defense of Ukraine17.07.24
On July 16, the deadline set aside for updating the data of Ukrainian conscripts passed. During this period, 4 million Ukrainians fulfilled the requirement, of which about 2.7 million “citizens with a smartphone” used the “Reserve+” application, and the rest updated their data through the TCC or CPAU. Data entered in the “Oberig” registry will be used to determine who to send subpoenas to first, which can be done automatically, specifying the necessary search criteria, such as age or specialty.
The Ministry of Defense explained that subpoenas from the TCC will be sent primarily to those who meet certain criteria. With the help of the registry, those who evade military duty will be identified, for whom the police will receive orders for detention and forced delivery to the TCC. “Oberiza” will display data on enforcement proceedings regarding overdue fines from TCC. If a person does not accept or sign the notices from the TCC, they will still be considered served.
Currently, the Ministry of Defense is developing a regulatory framework that allows TCC employees to request data about a person from various state registers without their knowledge. Thus, even if the data is not updated, it will be possible to find it, for example, in the register of the tax service. Currently, “Oberig” already has data exchange with eight registries.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
The new Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone with a fresh processor and a set of current functions can already be bought in Ukraine. Let’s tell you what can be interesting about this flagship
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
“Recipients of military subpoenas will be chosen as targeted advertising users” – Ministry of Defense of Ukraineevents in Ukraine war
Currently, the Ministry of Defense is developing a regulatory framework that allows TCC employees to request data about him from various state registers without the knowledge of a person.
The Google Find My Device app has been downloaded 500 million times in the Play Storeapplications Google update
In early 2023, Google updated the app’s design with Material You and a dark theme that replaced the old interface with maps and a carousel of devices for a simpler device list with a refreshed interface at google.com/android/find.