“Recipients of military subpoenas will be chosen as targeted advertising users” – Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

On July 16, the deadline set aside for updating the data of Ukrainian conscripts passed. During this period, 4 million Ukrainians fulfilled the requirement, of which about 2.7 million “citizens with a smartphone” used the “Reserve+” application, and the rest updated their data through the TCC or CPAU. Data entered in the “Oberig” registry will be used to determine who to send subpoenas to first, which can be done automatically, specifying the necessary search criteria, such as age or specialty.

The Ministry of Defense explained that subpoenas from the TCC will be sent primarily to those who meet certain criteria. With the help of the registry, those who evade military duty will be identified, for whom the police will receive orders for detention and forced delivery to the TCC. “Oberiza” will display data on enforcement proceedings regarding overdue fines from TCC. If a person does not accept or sign the notices from the TCC, they will still be considered served.

Currently, the Ministry of Defense is developing a regulatory framework that allows TCC employees to request data about a person from various state registers without their knowledge. Thus, even if the data is not updated, it will be possible to find it, for example, in the register of the tax service. Currently, “Oberig” already has data exchange with eight registries.