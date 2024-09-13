Realme Buds N1 wireless headphones received active noise cancellation and IP55 protection

The Realme company presented new TWS headphones Realme Buds N1. The headphones have an in-canal design and protection against water and sweat according to the IP55 standard.

12.4 mm drivers are installed in the devices, which ensure high sound quality. Among the key functions of the headphones are active noise cancellation (ANC) and spatial sound mode (Spatial Audio), which creates the effect of 360-degree audio.

Realme Buds N1 connect to devices via Bluetooth 5.4 and support Dual-Device Connectivity, which allows you to work with two devices at the same time. The battery life of the headphones is up to 9 hours without using ANC, and up to 40 hours with the charging case.

The Buds N1 is scheduled to go on sale on September 13, but for now only in India, at a price of $29.

Before that, Realme company introduced new budget TWS headphones called Buds T01. This model is equipped with 13 mm drivers that provide quality sound and supports Bluetooth 5.4 with a low audio delay mode of up to 88 ms. The headphones are also equipped with AI ENC technology, which effectively suppresses extraneous noise during conversations, improving the quality of calls.

One of the useful features of the Realme Buds T01 is the support for Google Fast Pair, which allows you to quickly and easily connect the headphones to Android-based devices. Headphones are controlled through touch panels, which ensures ease of use.

Realme Buds T01 have an IPX4 degree of protection, which makes them resistant to drops of water and sweat, which is especially important for users who lead an active lifestyle. The autonomy of the novelty is up to 28 hours with the use of a charging case, and charging is carried out via the USB-C port.

Realme Buds T01 headphones are now available for purchase at a price of $15.