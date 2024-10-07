Razer has released a cooling stand for laptops07.10.24
Razer introduced a new panel for laptops, the Razer Laptop Cooling Pad, which not only improves cooling, but also expands the possibilities of connecting all kinds of peripherals.
The main feature of the device is a powerful 140 mm fan with a maximum rotation speed of up to 25,500 rpm, which is able to reduce the temperature of the processor and graphics card by 18%.
Users can customize the fan speed and RGB lighting through Razer’s proprietary Synapse app, choosing between Quiet, Balanced, and High modes. Brackets and interchangeable frames are provided to adapt to different laptops. In addition, the panel is equipped with three USB Type A 2.0 ports that allow you to connect additional devices such as wireless adapters and peripherals.
The Razer Laptop Cooling Pad is expected to go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2024 for $149.99. You can check availability on the Razer website and in retail stores.
