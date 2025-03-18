Porsche eBike Sport 2025 has a range of 175 km and costs USD 11k

Porsche has unveiled an updated eBike Sport 2025 electric bicycle designed for city commuting and easy trails. The new model is equipped with a carbon frame, Shimano gear system and upgraded suspension.

The Fox Float 34 Performance Elite front fork has received 120 mm of travel, and the Fox Float DPS rear shock has been improved for better comfort. The handlebar post has also been changed. A 12-speed Shimano transmission is installed, the Shimano EP801 motor with a torque of 85 Nm allows you to overcome climbs and reach high speeds.

Depending on the frame size, batteries of different capacities are offered: 504 Wh for the S model and 630 Wh for the M and L. The range of the Porsche eBike Sport 2025 in economy mode reaches 175 km. The weight of the bike is 21.6 kg.

Lighting is provided by Supernova Starstream X Pro headlights (up to 1000 lumens) and a Topeak BeSeen rear light. All ride information is displayed on the Shimano SC-EM800 display or in the Shimano E-Tube Ride app.

The eBike Sport 2025 is priced at $10,920/€9,900 and can be purchased through the Porsche Design online store or at authorized dealers. The M and L models are available in the US, while the entire model range is available in Europe.