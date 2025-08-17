Polestar 3 electric car sets Guinness record by driving 935 km on a single charge

On August 13, 2025, the Polestar 3 Long Range Single Motor electric crossover traveled 935.44 km on a single charge, setting a new world record and making it into the Guinness Book of Records.

The drive lasted 22 hours and 57 minutes and took place in variable weather conditions, including rain. The average energy consumption was 12.1 kWh per 100 km. Professional drivers Sam Clark, Kevin Booker and Richard Parker took turns driving the car, changing every three hours.

During the drive, the Polestar 3 exceeded the official WLTP range of 706 km, with about 20% of the charge remaining, and also traveled an additional 12.8 km after the display showed “0%. The record was recorded by Guinness World Records judge Paulina Sapinska, and the data was confirmed by Webfleet using video, GPS and telemetry.

The Polestar 3 electric car used standard 20-inch wheels and Michelin Sport 4 EV tires, without any technical modifications. The event was supported by the British automobile club AA.

According to the head of the British office of Polestar Matt Galvin, this result demonstrates serious progress in the development of electric vehicles: a large premium SUV was able to overcome a distance exceeding the route from London to Edinburgh without stopping for charging.