Passing the first seven minutes of the ambitious VR shooter Metro Awakening

Metro Awakening – a VR shooter that is a prequel to the main Metro series, is released on November 7. Developed by the Vertigo Games studio, the project promises an impressive level of immersion, offering players new interactive opportunities. Thanks to the gameplay excerpt published by the IGN portal, it became clear that the game pays special attention to details: players will be able to interact with the environment, play the guitar, drink from a bottle, or even tactically use objects to fight enemies.

Metro Awakening is scheduled for release on PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest 2 and 3, and SteamVR, making it available on several popular VR platforms.

Although 4AGames is developing two new games in the Metro series, the studio’s previous games continue to gain popularity. In the Twitter account of the Metro series, a message appeared that five years after the release of the game, 10 million copies were sold.

Metro Exodus is the sequel to Metro: Last Light and follows Artyom, Anya and their allies as they leave Moscow to search for the remnants of humanity on the Aurora locomotive. Unlike past games in the series, Exodus features missions with semi-open spaces, collectables, and points of interest; a limited crafting system appeared, and completing additional missions improves the network.

Metro Exodus is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam.