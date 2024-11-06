Passing the first seven minutes of the ambitious VR shooter Metro Awakening06.11.24
Metro Awakening – a VR shooter that is a prequel to the main Metro series, is released on November 7. Developed by the Vertigo Games studio, the project promises an impressive level of immersion, offering players new interactive opportunities. Thanks to the gameplay excerpt published by the IGN portal, it became clear that the game pays special attention to details: players will be able to interact with the environment, play the guitar, drink from a bottle, or even tactically use objects to fight enemies.
Metro Awakening is scheduled for release on PlayStation VR2, Meta Quest 2 and 3, and SteamVR, making it available on several popular VR platforms.
Although 4AGames is developing two new games in the Metro series, the studio’s previous games continue to gain popularity. In the Twitter account of the Metro series, a message appeared that five years after the release of the game, 10 million copies were sold.
Metro Exodus is the sequel to Metro: Last Light and follows Artyom, Anya and their allies as they leave Moscow to search for the remnants of humanity on the Aurora locomotive. Unlike past games in the series, Exodus features missions with semi-open spaces, collectables, and points of interest; a limited crafting system appeared, and completing additional missions improves the network.
Metro Exodus is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
The Logitech M196 mouse is designed for work, affordable, convenient in size, wireless, and lasts all year on a battery. What else is needed?
Logitech M196 mouse review: small and long
Magnetic table lamp Baseus: the attraction of light
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Video surveillance from Ajax: review of IP cameras DomeCam Mini, TurretCam, BulletCam and NVR video recorder
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Passing the first seven minutes of the ambitious VR shooter Metro Awakeninggames Metro virtual reality
Metro Awakening – a VR shooter that is a prequel to the main Metro series, is released on November 7. Developed by the Vertigo Games studio, the project promises an impressive level of immersion
Intel’s CEO talked about getting rid of the 40% discount from TSMCbusiness Intel processor
Gelsinger began to insist on the geopolitical risks of chip production in Taiwan and to advocate subsidies for the development of semiconductor production in the United States, relations between the companies became strained