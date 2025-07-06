Oppo Find X8 Ultra smartphone becomes new DxOMark champion06.07.25
The Oppo Find X8 Ultra smartphone has been officially recognized as the owner of the best camera among mobile devices according to DxOMark. The novelty scored a record 169 points according to the updated v6 testing protocol, overtaking the former leader – Huawei Pura 70 Ultra – by six points.
DxOMark experts noted that the smartphone impresses with its accurate color reproduction, realistic HDR, advanced portrait mode and confident video quality. When shooting both photos and videos, the Find X8 Ultra demonstrates impeccable exposure and a wide dynamic range. Even in difficult conditions, for example, with backlighting or dark scenes, the camera retains high detail in both light and dark areas of the frame.
Oppo equipped the device with four 50-megapixel sensors – this is the main module, an ultra-wide-angle and two telephoto cameras with different focal lengths. This configuration provides full coverage: from macro photography to zoom photos at a considerable distance. Portrait mode is especially highly appreciated – with a realistic bokeh effect and neat separation of the subject from the background.
The smartphone’s telephoto system retains high detail even at high zoom and in low light conditions. Video also received high marks for smooth exposure transitions, natural colors and high-quality stabilization. Support for shooting in 4K HDR format with a frequency of up to 120 frames per second makes the smartphone an interesting solution for professional tasks.
DxOMark noted that the Find X8 Ultra sets a new standard for mobile photography, thanks to a combination of accurate color reproduction, a high level of detail and a flexible zoom system. According to them, this is an excellent solution for both enthusiasts and professional content creators.
