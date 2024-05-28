OpenAI has agreed using The Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, The Sun for AI learning28.05.24
OpenAI has agreed with the owners of The Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, The Sun and other publications to train AI using their materials. The agreement cost the developer $250 million.
OpenAI and News Corp have entered into a multi-year agreement. As part of this agreement, OpenAI will have access to a wide range of news content from News Corp, including materials from publications such as The Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, The Sun and others. This content will be used to train artificial intelligence models such as ChatGPT developed by OpenAI.
According to The Wall Street Journal, the agreement calls for News Corp to pay $250 million over five years in the form of cash and loans. This collaboration is not unique: AI companies have previously entered into financial agreements with news publishers to train their systems. In particular, OpenAI has also entered into similar agreements with Reddit, the Financial Times, the Associated Press, the German publisher Axel Springer and the Spanish Prisa.
