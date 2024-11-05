OnePlus 13 smartphone received a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, three 50 MP cameras, a 6000 mAh battery05.11.24
OnePlus has officially unveiled its new flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 13, equipped with the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The device stands out with a flagship BOE display and IP69 protection, which allows it to withstand the effects of liquid under high pressure. The battery has been increased to 6000 mAh.
In the process of developing the OnePlus 13, engineers abandoned the curved display that its predecessors had and switched to a 2.5D quadrilateral structure. The display is now flat with slight curves, making it 6.82 inches. The smartphone features an 8T LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 1440p and a variable refresh rate of 1 to 120 Hz, with a typical brightness of 800 nits and a maximum brightness of 4500 nits. An ultrasonic fingerprint scanner has also been added.
The Snapdragon 8 Elite processor in the OnePlus 13 is complemented by 12 or 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB of built-in storage. The increased battery supports 100W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. A new vibration motor with feedback similar to the game on the controller is another noticeable improvement.
On the back panel is a triple camera with Hasselblad branding, consisting of three 50-megapixel sensors. The main module is based on the Sony LYT-808 sensor and has an optical image stabilization system. The telephoto module based on the Sony LYT-600 sensor supports 3x optical zoom, and the ultra-wide-angle module is based on the Samsung S5KJN5 sensor.
The Chinese market version runs ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, while international devices will launch with OxygenOS 15. The OnePlus 13 will go on sale in China from November 1 in White, Obsidian and Blue colors. Prices range from $632 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model to $842 for the 16GB and 1TB variant.
