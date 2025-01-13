Nvidia RTX 5090 Founders Edition – the only 5000-series graphic card suitable for small PCs

Nvidia has introduced the compact RTX 5090 Founders Edition graphics card, which has become the only one in its class that meets the company’s SFF standard for small-sized PCs. Among the many announced RTX 5090 variants, this model stands out with its optimized dimensions and efficient design.

The updated list of RTX 50 series graphics adapters compatible with the SFF form factor also includes the RTX 5080 FE and RTX 5070 FE models. At the same time, the RTX 5070 Ti FE is not on the list. Interestingly, some of the mentioned adapters have not yet been officially announced by NVIDIA partners, which makes the published list a source of information about future new products.

Most SFF graphics cards belong to the RTX 5070 series with a power consumption of 250–300 W. They do not require powerful cooling systems, so they are easier to adapt to the compact form factor. However, the RTX 5090 Founders Edition remains Blackwell’s only flagship solution in the 2.5-slot format.

Nvidia has minimized the size of the RTX 5090 FE PCB and optimized the cooling system, which allowed for efficient airflow. The company’s CEO Jensen Huang called the new product “essentially a large fan.” The design of the device really emphasizes this approach.

The SFF-Ready standard imposes strict dimensional requirements: 2.5-slot thickness, 151 mm height and 304 mm length. Thanks to Nvidia’s new generation of compact boards, it will be easier for manufacturers to meet these parameters.