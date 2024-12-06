Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and RTX 4060 are the most popular graphics cards among Steam users06.12.24
New Steam statistics on user PC configurations show that NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 and 4060 graphics cards remain leaders. GeForce RTX 3060 leads the rating, installed by 4.89% of users, despite a slight decrease in share. In second place is the mobile version of GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop with 4.76%, reflecting the growing popularity of gaming laptops. The desktop GeForce RTX 3060 closes the top three with 3.7%. The GeForce GTX 1650 and GeForce RTX 3060 Ti also make up the top five.
In total, RTX 3060/4060 family graphics cards are installed by almost 20% of Steam users. Among the older Ada models, the most popular is the GeForce RTX 4070 with a share of 2.44%. AMD is doing worse: the most popular discrete graphics card Radeon RX 6600 XT takes only 32nd place with a share of 0.8%.
System statistics show that Windows 11 now dominates, with nearly 53% of PCs installed. Most users have 16GB of RAM (46%), but the share of systems with 32GB has increased to 31%. Six-core processors remain the leaders (31%), followed by eight-core (22.16%). The 1920×1080 resolution remains the most popular, with 56% of gamers using it.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and RTX 4060 are the most popular graphics cards among Steam users
