NVIDIA Extends Game Ready Support for Windows 10 Until October 2026

Microsoft reminded that official support for Windows 10 will end in mid-October 2025, urging users to upgrade to a newer version of the OS. However, NVIDIA graphics card owners may not rush to upgrade — the manufacturer will continue to release drivers for at least another year.

NVIDIA said it will release Game Ready driver updates for Windows 10 until October 2026. Users of GeForce RTX series graphics cards will still be able to receive drivers with support for new games and optimization patches.

In addition, the manufacturer guarantees quarterly security updates for graphics cards based on the Maxwell, Pascal, and Volta architectures — their support will last until October 2028. After this date, patch releases will cease.

Nvidia also expanded the availability of its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service by releasing a separate application for the Steam Deck portable console. Now owners of the Valve device can download the client from the official Nvidia website and get access to a library of more than 2,200 games. The service includes titles from Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect, Battle.net and Xbox, as well as the PC Game Pass collection, which includes more than 180 titles. Using GeForce NOW requires a subscription.

Ultimate users will be able to run games in resolutions up to 4K at 60 frames per second, as well as use DLSS 4, Nvidia Reflex, HDR10 and ray tracing technologies. According to the company, games launched through GeForce NOW on Steam Deck consume the console’s battery up to 50% slower compared to native launch.