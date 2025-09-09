NVIDIA controls 94% of the discrete graphics card market

NVIDIA has strengthened its lead in the discrete GPU market, reaching a record 94% share in the second quarter of 2025. Competitor AMD controls just 6%, and Intel has not gained a single percentage this time.

According to a report by Jon Peddie Research (JPR), discrete GPU shipments grew by 27% compared to the previous quarter, while data center GPU shipments increased by 4.7%. Between 2024 and 2028, the discrete graphics card market will decline by an average of 5.4% per year, but the installed base will reach 163 million units, and 87% of desktop PCs will be equipped with discrete graphics, supporting high demand for gaming, professional tasks and AI.

In the second quarter, NVIDIA increased its share by 2.1%, to 94%, while AMD lost 2.1%, stopping at 6%. Intel remained at 0%.

Strong sales of the new GeForce RTX 50 (Blackwell) series were also confirmed by the company’s financial results: the gaming segment recorded record revenue. Analysts expect the figures to increase even more during the holiday season.

JPR notes that recently introduced US tariffs have caused prices for top-end graphics cards to rise and inventory to decrease. Entry-level and mid-range cards remain available for now, but buyers are trying to purchase new models at an affordable price until the situation worsens.

No major GPU launches from NVIDIA and AMD are expected until the end of the year. The RTX 50 (Blackwell) and Radeon RX 9000 (RDNA 4) series are effectively completed, and their updates have been postponed to next year. The only intrigue is the possible release of Intel Battlemage with increased performance.