Nova post open one more branch in Italy29.07.24
New Post has already opened its second branch in Italy, this time in Rome. We remind you that the first was the first was 10 opened in Milan.
Rome became the second Italian city where New Post opened a branch. The company also started delivering parcels to partner post offices and delivery points located throughout the country. The delivery time to Ukraine is from 7 days.
The office in Rome is located at Via Albalonga 9-11. It is open every day, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
In the branch, clients can send documents, parcels and cargo up to 100 kg to and from Ukraine, within the country and between European countries where New Post is present.
New Post’s own courier delivery service will soon be operational in Rome and the suburbs. At the same time, thanks to cooperation with local logistics companies, customers will be able to send parcels to any corner of the country.
Since June, a new delivery service to post offices and parcel delivery points from the GLS partner network operating in any corner of the country has become available to customers. At such service points, you can receive prepaid parcels weighing up to 25 kg and no more than 41 x 38 x 64 cm. The storage period for parcels is 72 hours. If the customer does not pick up the order within three days, it is forwarded to the nearest Nova Poshta branch. You can choose the nearest delivery point using convenient digital tools: in the mobile application, on the website or through the business office.
Today, the New Post network in Italy consists of two branches, 2,000 post machines and 4,500 parcel delivery points.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Ordinary people will notice significant changes in smartphones only by direct comparison. To us, after six months of using the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the new S24 Ultra seemed even fresher than we could imagine.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
Nova post open one more branch in Italyservice world events
Rome became the second Italian city where New Post opened a branch. The company also started delivering parcels to partner post offices and delivery points located throughout Italy.
Estonia presented an air defense system with artificial intelligenceartificial intelligence war
The artificial intelligence of the Eirshield system is responsible for tracking targets and suppressing radio signals and satellite navigation, which deprives drones of control.