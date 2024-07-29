Nova post open one more branch in Italy

New Post has already opened its second branch in Italy, this time in Rome. We remind you that the first was the first was 10 opened in Milan.

Rome became the second Italian city where New Post opened a branch. The company also started delivering parcels to partner post offices and delivery points located throughout the country. The delivery time to Ukraine is from 7 days.

The office in Rome is located at Via Albalonga 9-11. It is open every day, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

In the branch, clients can send documents, parcels and cargo up to 100 kg to and from Ukraine, within the country and between European countries where New Post is present.

New Post’s own courier delivery service will soon be operational in Rome and the suburbs. At the same time, thanks to cooperation with local logistics companies, customers will be able to send parcels to any corner of the country.

Since June, a new delivery service to post offices and parcel delivery points from the GLS partner network operating in any corner of the country has become available to customers. At such service points, you can receive prepaid parcels weighing up to 25 kg and no more than 41 x 38 x 64 cm. The storage period for parcels is 72 hours. If the customer does not pick up the order within three days, it is forwarded to the nearest Nova Poshta branch. You can choose the nearest delivery point using convenient digital tools: in the mobile application, on the website or through the business office.

Today, the New Post network in Italy consists of two branches, 2,000 post machines and 4,500 parcel delivery points.