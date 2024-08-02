Nothing Phone (2a) Plus get MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro, 50 MP selfie camera and 50 W charging

Nothing has introduced a new smartphone that will be an improved version of the Phone (2a) model that debuted in March. The novelty called Nothing Phone (2a) Plus received a more powerful Mediatek Dimensity 7350 Pro SoC processor instead of the Dimensity 7200 Pro chip.

The processor has two Cortex-A715 cores with a frequency of up to 3.0 GHz and six Cortex-A510 cores with a frequency of up to 2.0 GHz. The Mali-G610 MC4 graphics processor operates at a frequency of 1.3 GHz. The Nothing Phone (2a) Plus will ship with Android 14 and Nothing OS 2.6, which integrates ChatGPT capabilities.

Among the improvements is also the front camera, which received a 50 Mpix sensor, in contrast to the 32 Mpix of the previous model. The new sensor supports video recording with 4K resolution at 30 frames per second. The main camera remained unchanged and consists of two 50 MP modules.

The screen in the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus has also not changed – it is a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The 5,000mAh battery now supports 50W fast charging, up from 45W in the previous model.

The smartphone can already be ordered on the manufacturer’s official website. The sale will begin on August 3. The price of the device is $399/£399 for the modification with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory. Initially, the smartphone will be available in the UK, US and India, and will appear in other countries in September.