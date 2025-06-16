Nintendo Switch 2 breaks sales records – 3.5 million units in 4 days16.06.25
No Nintendo console has ever launched at such a pace: Switch 2 sold 3.5 million units in just the first four days after its release. This figure includes pre-orders that were available since mid-spring.
For comparison, the original Nintendo Switch sold 2.7 million units in the first four weeks after its release in 2017. At that time, the modest start was explained by the caution of gamers after the failure of the Wii U, which sold only 13.5 million consoles in total. However, Switch subsequently became a super hit – its circulation has already exceeded 152 million units worldwide.
What’s new in Nintendo Switch 2
The new console officially launched on June 5 (Thursday) and received a major update:
- 7.9-inch display with Full HD resolution and 120 Hz frequency;
- New NVIDIA T239 chip with 8 ARM Cortex-A78C cores;
- Graphics based on the Ampere architecture – 1536 CUDA cores;
- 128-bit memory interface and 12 GB LPDDR5X.
This hardware makes Switch 2 not only the most powerful console in Nintendo’s history, but also competitive in terms of portable gaming devices in general. Given the success of the launch, analysts are already predicting that Switch 2 could break the record of its predecessor, becoming the company’s best-selling gaming system.
Nintendo has confirmed that the new console supports backward compatibility, which will make the transition to Switch 2 smoother for current game owners. Mario Kart is the only game mentioned among the launch titles, but Nintendo has promised to reveal the full list of exclusives at the Nintendo Direct show, which will take place on April 2, 2025.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
I like how it charges quickly, doesn’t get too hot, and it also makes me smile. This is probably what Ugreen employees had in mind when they were developing a new model of Gun Charger.
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung study: 88% of Europeans are worried about AI in everyday life artificial intelligence research Samsung
A Samsung study found that more than a third of young people never think about the security of their smartphones.
Nintendo Switch 2 breaks sales records – 3.5 million units in 4 days console Nintendo statistics
No Nintendo console has ever launched at such a pace before: the Switch 2 sold 3.5 million units in just its first four days of release.
Nintendo Switch 2 breaks sales records – 3.5 million units in 4 days
Samsung refrigerators can be controlled with a registered voice
Microsoft Edge will get AI search from website browsing history
The Chinese have introduced the world’s first OLED monitor with a frequency of 720 Hz
Cadillac Optiq-V turned out to be one of the brand’s fastest cars
Apple Games has become the only gaming app for iPhone, iPad and Mac
lifecell changes logo, gets rid of hints about Turkcell
Apple CarPlay gets a new design and smart widgets
Asus and Microsoft introduce ROG Xbox Ally portable console
Apple announces macOS Tahoe 26, tvOS 26, and visionOS 26
AI is profitable. OpenAI has earned $10 billion in annual revenue
You can pay fine in “Reserve+” soon with a 50% discount
Android 16 available on Pixel smartphones