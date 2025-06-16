Nintendo Switch 2 breaks sales records – 3.5 million units in 4 days

No Nintendo console has ever launched at such a pace: Switch 2 sold 3.5 million units in just the first four days after its release. This figure includes pre-orders that were available since mid-spring.

For comparison, the original Nintendo Switch sold 2.7 million units in the first four weeks after its release in 2017. At that time, the modest start was explained by the caution of gamers after the failure of the Wii U, which sold only 13.5 million consoles in total. However, Switch subsequently became a super hit – its circulation has already exceeded 152 million units worldwide.

What’s new in Nintendo Switch 2

The new console officially launched on June 5 (Thursday) and received a major update:

7.9-inch display with Full HD resolution and 120 Hz frequency;

New NVIDIA T239 chip with 8 ARM Cortex-A78C cores;

Graphics based on the Ampere architecture – 1536 CUDA cores;

128-bit memory interface and 12 GB LPDDR5X.

This hardware makes Switch 2 not only the most powerful console in Nintendo’s history, but also competitive in terms of portable gaming devices in general. Given the success of the launch, analysts are already predicting that Switch 2 could break the record of its predecessor, becoming the company’s best-selling gaming system.

Nintendo has confirmed that the new console supports backward compatibility, which will make the transition to Switch 2 smoother for current game owners. Mario Kart is the only game mentioned among the launch titles, but Nintendo has promised to reveal the full list of exclusives at the Nintendo Direct show, which will take place on April 2, 2025.