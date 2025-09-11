New iPhone 17 Pro has the largest battery among all Apple smartphones

At the fall event, Apple announced the iPhone 17 Pro. It received a redesigned aluminum body with a Ceramic Shield protective coating on the front and back.

Like the iPhone Air, the Pro models work on the A19 Pro chip, which, according to Apple, provides the processing power of the MacBook Pro level. An evaporation chamber is installed in the devices for effective cooling. The peak performance of the NPU is 4 times greater than that of the Apple A18 Pro.

It received 12 GB of RAM and at least 256 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone is equipped with the most capacious battery among all iPhones — Apple promises up to 39 hours of video playback without recharging. A new design detail appeared on the back panel — the so-called “camera plate”. Unlike previous models, the camera block is now expanded and occupies most of the body, visually reminiscent of the wide panel of Google Pixel smartphones. One of the most noticeable innovations was the new color range: a bright tangerine shade was added to the classic options.

iPhone 17 Pro cameras

The camera system retained the triple configuration, but now all three modules are equipped with 48-megapixel sensors. The telephoto lens received a 56% larger sensor. The front camera has also been updated: now it is an 18-megapixel module with Center Stage support, which automatically adjusts the frame to the user’s position. Video recording has also reached a new level — iPhone 17 Pro supports recording in the ProRes RAW format and the Genlock synchronization system.

Optical zoom options are available: 4x at 100 mm and 8x at 200 mm. The camera supports ProRes RAW, Apple Log 2 and the Genlock function for synchronizing video from multiple cameras.

The devices are available in three colors: silver, blue and orange.

Prices

The price of the iPhone 17 Pro starts at $1,099. Pre-orders will open on Friday, and official sales will begin on September 19.