New electric Dodge Charger is 670 HP sedan

It’s been over a year since the debut of the new Dodge Charger — in March 2024, the company introduced a powerful electric coupe with 670 horsepower. At the same time, a more affordable R / T version with 496 hp was announced, but due to market instability, it was quickly removed from sale. Despite the difficult start, Dodge continues to expand the lineup — in a few weeks, a four-door Charger will hit the market.

The Dodge Charger sedan, like the coupe, is equipped with two electric motors and a 100.5 kWh battery. In the Daytona Scat Pack version, the total power reaches 670 hp, and the torque is 627 lb-ft (about 850 N m). Acceleration to 60 mph takes 3.3 seconds, which is comparable to the previous Charger Hellcat Redeye.

The car offers a choice of driving modes: Sport, Track, Drag, Custom and others. Among the features are Drift Mode, Donut Mode, PowerShot function with a short-term increase in power by 40 hp and the signature sound effect “Fratzonic”, simulating the exhaust of a V8 engine.

Its 400-volt architecture allows charging the battery with a capacity of up to 183 kW: from 20 to 80% at a fast charging station – in less than half an hour. The power reserve is 388 kilometers.

Starting in the 2026 model year, the Track Pack will be available for the coupe and sedan, which includes 16-inch ventilated Brembo rotors, six-piston calipers in front and four-piston calipers in the rear — the most powerful braking system in Dodge history. In addition, the package includes Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3 tires and 20-inch wheels.

The cabin has a 16-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen multimedia system Uconnect 5 with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. Amazon Alexa integration and the Performance Pages app for monitoring vehicle parameters are also available.

Pricing has not yet been announced. For reference, the Charger Daytona R / T coupe starts at $ 61,590, the Scat Pack version – from $ 70,190.