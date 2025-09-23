New EcoFlow with 288 Wh capacity weigh less than 3 kilograms

EcoFlow has introduced a new line of portable charging stations in Europe, the Trail series. The device has already been on sale in the US, and in European countries it will be available from September 22.

The basic model EcoFlow Trail 200 DC is equipped with a 192 Wh LFP battery and provides power up to 220 W. It has one USB-C port for 140 W, another USB-C for 100 W and two USB-A for 12 W. All USB-C supports both input and output. The station weighs only 1.8 kg, and for convenient transportation, a fabric handle is provided.

The EcoFlow Trail 300 DC version has an increased LFP battery with a capacity of 288 Wh and an output power of up to 300 W. Among the innovations is a 120 W car output, as well as replacing one of the 100 W USB-C with a more powerful 140 W. The weight of the device is 2.6 kg.

The flagship of the series is the EcoFlow Trail Plus 300 DC. With the same battery capacity (288 Wh), it is built on NCM technology, which allowed to reduce the weight to 2.3 kg. The power also reaches 300 W, but there are a number of differences: the device received a third USB-C for 140 W, as well as a removable 140 W cable, which simultaneously functions as a handle. In addition, the model supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for remote control via the EcoFlow application.

The company has not yet revealed European prices, but the American prices give a guideline: