New Asus mouse has smelly cartridges26.02.25
Asus has introduced a new gadget — a wireless Fragrance Mouse with scent cartridges. Visually, this is a standard mouse that connects to a PC via a 2.4 GHz adapter or Bluetooth, but it is equipped with a special compartment for a fragrance that the user can choose according to their taste.
The device is compatible with Windows, Chrome OS and macOS, runs on one AA battery and is available in two colors: white and pink. Thanks to the PTFE feet, smooth gliding is ensured. The manufacturer claims that the mouse will last 12 months without failures, and the buttons will withstand up to 10 million clicks.
Asus Fragrance Mouse MD101 supports three sensitivity levels — 1200, 1600 and 2400 DPI, and does not require additional software for configuration. The release date and price have not yet been announced.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
We had the opportunity to be one of the first to talk about the Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone – a representative of the mid-high class with good performance, good cameras, and new photo processing algorithms.
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
New Asus mouse has smelly cartridges Asus mouse
Asus Fragrance Mouse MD101 is equipped with a special compartment for a fragrance, which the user can choose according to his taste.
Insiders: iPhone 17 will shoot so well that bloggers will give up stationary cameras camera iPhone rumors smartphone
Apple continues to improve its iPhone cameras, and according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company is aiming for very high-quality video recording with the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max.
New Asus mouse has smelly cartridges
Insiders: iPhone 17 will shoot so well that bloggers will give up stationary cameras
Anker Solix EverFrost 2 portable refrigerator compatible with iOS
New 360 camera GoPro Max (2025) with larger battery costs $349
Meta is adding more and more messenger features to Instagram
Oppo Watch X2 has a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED
Microsoft’s Muse generative AI adapts game code for any platform
Apple iPhone 16e – a new cheap iPhone with an OLED screen, 5G modem and a price starting at $599
Ink Console – a portable console with E Ink for text games
YouTube turns 20
Ranking of the most popular car colors in 2024