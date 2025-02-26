New Asus mouse has smelly cartridges

Asus has introduced a new gadget — a wireless Fragrance Mouse with scent cartridges. Visually, this is a standard mouse that connects to a PC via a 2.4 GHz adapter or Bluetooth, but it is equipped with a special compartment for a fragrance that the user can choose according to their taste.

The device is compatible with Windows, Chrome OS and macOS, runs on one AA battery and is available in two colors: white and pink. Thanks to the PTFE feet, smooth gliding is ensured. The manufacturer claims that the mouse will last 12 months without failures, and the buttons will withstand up to 10 million clicks.

Asus Fragrance Mouse MD101 supports three sensitivity levels — 1200, 1600 and 2400 DPI, and does not require additional software for configuration. The release date and price have not yet been announced.