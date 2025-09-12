New Arm Lumex cores give a 25% boost, and Mali G1-Ultra graphics a 40% FPS boost12.09.25
Arm has introduced a new generation of Lumex processor cores and Mali graphics accelerator, which will become the basis of mobile chips in 2025-2026. The company has completely updated the naming scheme, abandoning the Cortex and Immortalis brands, replacing them with the Lumex CPU series and Mali G1-Ultra GPU.
The processor core line includes four solutions: Lumex C1-Ultra, C1-Pro, C1-Premium and C1-Nano. The flagship C1-Ultra, which replaced the Cortex-X925, is responsible for maximum performance and demonstrates a speed increase of up to 25%. The mid-range C1-Pro and C1-Premium cores replaced the Cortex-A725, providing 12% higher energy efficiency due to increased IPC. The most compact Lumex C1-Nano core has become the successor to the Cortex-A520 and performs the role of energy-efficient. All new products are built on the Arm v9.3 architecture and support SME2 instructions, which accelerate tasks related to artificial intelligence by five times, while reducing power consumption by three times.
New Mali G1-Ultra graphics accelerator
Simultaneously with the CPU, the Mali G1-Ultra graphics accelerator debuted. It provides about a 20% increase in overall performance, performs ray tracing twice as fast and is able to increase the frame rate in games by up to 40%.
It is expected that the new cores and GPU will first appear in the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, and then in the Samsung Exynos 2600. The main competitors for Lumex and Mali G1-Ultra will be solutions from Apple, Qualcomm and Samsung, so 2025 promises a serious struggle in the mobile market. Although the exact timing of the devices’ appearance has not yet been announced, insiders claim that the wait is not long.
|Arm Lumex
|Arm Cortex
|Performance gains
|Energy efficiency gains
|Architecture and key features
|Lumex C1-Ultra
|Cortex-X925
|+25%
|—
|Arm v9.3, support SME2 (AI task acceleration ×5, efficiency ×3)
|Lumex C1-Pro
|Cortex-A725
|—
|+12%
|Arm v9.3, improved IPC, SME2 support
|Lumex C1-Premium
|Cortex-A725
|—
|—
|Arm v9.3, performance/power balance oriented, SME2
|Lumex C1-Nano
|Cortex-A520
|—
|—
|Arm v9.3, energy-efficient core for background tasks, SME2 support
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
Let’s talk about our using experience the Logitech MX Vertical vertical mouse. How long does it take to get used to non-standar ergonomic mice?
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
New Arm Lumex cores give a 25% boost, and Mali G1-Ultra graphics a 40% FPS boost processor smartphone
Arm has introduced a new generation of processor cores and a graphics accelerator that will form the basis of mobile chips in 2025-2026.
When will iPhone 17, Apple Watch Series 11, AirPods Pro 3 start selling in Ukraine? Apple events in Ukraine
Official Apple partners in Ukraine have announced the start date for sales of the company’s new generation of devices – they will appear in stores on September 26, 2025
When will iPhone 17, Apple Watch Series 11, AirPods Pro 3 start selling in Ukraine?
Big Steam update in September. What’s new?
Starlink bought the frequency spectrum of cellular operator EchoStar for $17 billion
Spotify to add Lossless to Premium subscription in 50 countries
Anker Soundcore Nebula X1 Pro – 4K projector with built-in speaker
Apple AirPods Pro 3 get real-time translation feature
Storing correspondence and media files in Signal will become paid
Mercedes-Benz GLC gets fully electric version
Three versions of the new Apple Watch smartwatch introduced