New Arm Lumex cores give a 25% boost, and Mali G1-Ultra graphics a 40% FPS boost

Arm has introduced a new generation of Lumex processor cores and Mali graphics accelerator, which will become the basis of mobile chips in 2025-2026. The company has completely updated the naming scheme, abandoning the Cortex and Immortalis brands, replacing them with the Lumex CPU series and Mali G1-Ultra GPU.

The processor core line includes four solutions: Lumex C1-Ultra, C1-Pro, C1-Premium and C1-Nano. The flagship C1-Ultra, which replaced the Cortex-X925, is responsible for maximum performance and demonstrates a speed increase of up to 25%. The mid-range C1-Pro and C1-Premium cores replaced the Cortex-A725, providing 12% higher energy efficiency due to increased IPC. The most compact Lumex C1-Nano core has become the successor to the Cortex-A520 and performs the role of energy-efficient. All new products are built on the Arm v9.3 architecture and support SME2 instructions, which accelerate tasks related to artificial intelligence by five times, while reducing power consumption by three times.

New Mali G1-Ultra graphics accelerator

Simultaneously with the CPU, the Mali G1-Ultra graphics accelerator debuted. It provides about a 20% increase in overall performance, performs ray tracing twice as fast and is able to increase the frame rate in games by up to 40%.

It is expected that the new cores and GPU will first appear in the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, and then in the Samsung Exynos 2600. The main competitors for Lumex and Mali G1-Ultra will be solutions from Apple, Qualcomm and Samsung, so 2025 promises a serious struggle in the mobile market. Although the exact timing of the devices’ appearance has not yet been announced, insiders claim that the wait is not long.