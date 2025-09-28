Neuralink’s implants for converting thoughts into text will begin testing in October28.09.25
Neuralink, founded by Elon Musk, plans to begin clinical trials in the United States in October 2025 of a device that can read speech signals directly from the brain and convert them into text, Bloomberg reports. The project aims to help people with speech disorders, including after a stroke or with neurodegenerative diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
The company’s president, DJ Seo, said the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted permission for the study under an exemption for experimental devices. According to him, the technology will be able to record what a person is trying to say or mentally imagine speech. “If you imagine yourself saying something, we can catch it,” Seo said.
Neuralink is currently conducting five more clinical trials of implants that allow you to control electronic devices, including computers and prosthetics, using brain signals. There are no commercially available implants for direct speech reading yet.
The company is considering implanting the device in healthy people by 2030, which would be a step towards creating consumer technology. According to Seo, in the future, users will be able to interact with large AI language models “at the speed of thought” and receive responses, for example, through headphones.
Similar developments are already being tested by other scientific groups to restore speech in patients who retain the ability to think but cannot physically pronounce words.
The start of the tests in October was postponed from the previous plan: implantation in the language cortex was supposed to begin by the end of September. In addition to restoring speech, Neuralink is studying the possibilities of treating blindness and Parkinson’s disease. By 2031, the company plans to implant 20,000 people annually.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Samsung Galaxy Fold series of smartphones is notable for its folding design and large display. The new generation model had an even larger screen, advanced cameras, stronger hardware and improved ergonomics.
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Neuralink’s implants for converting thoughts into text will begin testing in October Elon Musk medicine
Neuralink’s goal is to help people with speech disorders, particularly after a stroke or with neurodegenerative diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
Ajax Systems open design and robotics laboratory at Kyiv Polytechnic Institute Ajax education events in Ukraine
The Ajax Next laboratory is located at the Instrument-making Faculty of KPI and is designed for twenty workstations.
Neuralink’s implants for converting thoughts into text will begin testing in October
Casio releases furry AI robot Moflin
Samsung acquires 8 more audio brands
Samsung Movingstyle TV – 27-inch TV and portable monitor
New Battlefield 6 story campaign trailer has been released
WhatsApp add message translations. To Ukrainian just on iOS
Google AI Plus subscription now available in Ukraine
Samsung One UI 8.5 will not integrate with Microsoft OneDrive
Xiaomi Band 10 released in gold version
These Bang & Olufsen headphones are more expensive than an iPhone 17