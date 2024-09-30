MSI will release motherboards, video cards and other components in the design of S.T.A.L.K.E.R.2: Heart of Chornobyl

Micro-Star International (MSI) announced a partnership with the Ukrainian studio GSC Game World. As part of the collaboration, the Taiwanese manufacturer will prepare a series of products inspired by the game S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. To celebrate, a short teaser was released on MSI’s official YouTube channel.

As the press service of the company noted, after several months of working with GSC Game World, MSI is preparing to release an exclusive and limited line of devices. Judging by the teaser, the first product in this series will be a video card.

Earlier it became known that MSI registered the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super model in the Gaming Slim STALKER 2 Edition database with the Eurasian Economic Commission. In the teaser, you can see that the design of the video card resembles the Gaming Slim model, which confirms the connection with the future gaming line.