MSI Prestige 14, Raider 16 Max HX, Stealth 16 AI+ Shown at CES 2026

At CES 2026, MSI unveiled a comprehensive lineup of new laptops covering a wide range of scenarios, from office work and everyday computing to gaming and content creation. All models showcased are powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors and feature the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics.

The Prestige series has been redesigned from the ground up. MSI has updated the design, making the aluminum chassis thinner and the lines smoother and more rounded. The new models are powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors with Intel Arc B390 graphics, which deliver increased computing power and more efficient AI performance, as well as the ability to run demanding applications and games on the go.

MSI Prestige 14 и Prestige 16

At CES 2026, MSI unveiled the premium Prestige 14 and Prestige 16 models, designed for work, travel, and creative applications. The Prestige 14 weighs 1.32 kg, approximately 22 percent lighter than the previous generation, while the Prestige 16 weighs 1.59 kg. The 81 Wh battery, according to the manufacturer, provides over 30 hours of 1080p video playback. Cooling is handled by a vapor chamber system with dual fans and Intra Flow technology, while noise levels are claimed to be below 30 dBA. Both laptops feature 2.8K OLED displays with a 120 Hz refresh rate, VRR support, and DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification.

MSI Prestige 14 Flip и Prestige 16 Flip

The Prestige 14 Flip and Prestige 16 Flip offer the same hardware platform, but in a 2-in-1 convertible format. They feature touchscreens and stylus support, with the MSI Nano Pen included in the package and stored in a separate slot. The stylus charges directly in the laptop: a quick 15-second charge provides up to 45 minutes of use, and a full charge takes about half a minute. MSI has also integrated with the Microsoft ecosystem: the Nano Pen supports Copilot, a “press-to-talk” feature activated by holding down two buttons. Other features include a 53 percent larger Action Touchpad, TPM 2.0 protection, Windows Hello support, facial recognition, and Smart Guard.

MSI Prestige 13 AI+

The company singles out the Prestige 13 AI+, which weighs just 899 grams. MSI calls it the world’s lightest 13-inch laptop with a magnesium-aluminum chassis. Built with an Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor, this model is designed for business use and offers the appropriate level of data security.

MSI Modern 14S и 16S

The Modern line also received a refreshed look with more metal elements and less pronounced sharp edges. The Modern 14S and 16S models, in addition to Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, feature dual RAM slots, making future upgrades easier. The interface selection includes USB-A, USB-C with charging and display support, HDMI, RJ-45, and a microSD slot. The case is 11.1 mm thick, and the Modern 14S OLED weighs approximately 1.3 kg.

MSI Raider 16 Max HX

MSI positions the Raider 16 Max HX gaming laptop as one of the most powerful in its class. It’s the company’s first gaming laptop with a total system power of up to 300W. RTX 5090 or RTX 5080 graphics accelerators can consume up to 175W, while the Intel Core Ultra 200HX processor consumes an additional 125W. Cooling is provided by the Cooler Boost Trinity system with three fans, six heat pipes, and a phase-change thermal interface material. The device features a 2.5K OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate and DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certification, making it suitable for both gaming and graphics work. MSI has also simplified component access—the bottom panel quickly removes, revealing the DDR5 modules and PCIe Gen5 drives.

MSI Stealth 16 AI+

The Stealth 16 AI+ was awarded a CES Innovation Award. The laptop measures 16.6 mm thin and weighs less than 2 kg. Despite its compact dimensions, it features a high-capacity battery and an updated cooling system, which, according to MSI, can provide up to 20 watts of additional power to RTX 50 series graphics cards. Ports include USB-A, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, and an RJ-45 port.

The Crosshair series has also been updated, featuring Intel Core Ultra 200HX processors paired with RTX 50 series graphics cards. The combined power of these systems reaches 200 watts. A QHD+ OLED display with a 165 Hz refresh rate is available as an option, and the keyboard can be equipped with 24-zone RGB backlighting.