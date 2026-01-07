MSI announces two QD-OLED gaming monitors with five-layer panels   

MSI announces two QD-OLED gaming monitors with five-layer panels07.01.26
MSI has announced the release of two new gaming monitors, which will be officially unveiled at CES 2026. These are the MPG 322UR QD-OLED X24 and MAG 321UP QD-OLED X24, both aimed at the premium segment.
Both new monitors feature a 32-inch diagonal and 4K UHD resolution. They are based on a five-layer Tandem OLED panel with EL Gen 3 technology. MSI notes that this architecture should ensure more stable display performance and improved image quality compared to previous generations of OLED panels.
What is the special film used in MSI monitors?
The press release specifically highlights DarkArmor technology. According to the manufacturer, a special protective film deepens blacks by approximately 40% while reducing glare when using the monitor in bright ambient light. Furthermore, the coating increases the screen surface hardness from 2H to 3H, improving the panel’s scratch resistance during everyday use.
MSI is not yet releasing detailed technical specifications or specifying the exact differences between the MPG and MAG models. It is only known that the MPG 322UR QD-OLED X24 will be equipped with an AI Care sensor, designed to monitor the panel’s health and extend its lifespan.
