Moto G67 Power smartphone for $190 has a 7,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, and a leather-like body

Motorola has officially added a new smartphone to the G series, the Moto G67 Power, the main feature of which is a huge 7000 mAh Si/C battery. The manufacturer promises up to two days of battery life without recharging.

The new product has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a frequency of 120 Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protective glass. The case has IP64 protection against dust and splashes, and also meets the military standard MIL-STD-810H.

The Moto G67 Power is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip, has up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. There is a fingerprint scanner on the side panel, stereo speakers and a back panel made of eco-leather.

The camera consists of a 50-megapixel Sony LYT 600 main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module, and the front has a resolution of 32 megapixels.

The Moto G67 Power smartphone runs on Android 15, will receive one major OS update and three years of security patches.

The Moto G67 Power is presented in three colors created in collaboration with Pantone – Cilantro, Parachute Purple and Blue Curacao. Sales start on November 12, and the basic version of 8/128 GB will cost about $ 190.