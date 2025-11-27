Moto G57 Power has 7000 mAh battery for just $170

Motorola announced the addition of a budget smartphone line and introduced the Moto G57 Power model. The main feature is a 7000 mAh battery. According to the company, one charge should be enough for about 3 days of operation, and support for TurboPower 30 W fast charging allows you to quickly replenish the energy reserve.

Characteristics of the Moto G57 Power smartphone

The Moto G57 Power smartphone received a 6.7-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of Full HD +, a frequency of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 1050 nits. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The smartphone is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor, for which the Moto G57 Power became the debut model.

The equipment includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, as well as the ability to increase the RAM to 16 GB through virtual expansion. The main camera is based on a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor and is complemented by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide module. The front camera has a resolution of 8 MP.

The smartphone has a body with MIL-STD-810H certification and protection against dust and splashes of water according to the IP64 standard.

Other features include a 3.5 mm audio jack, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and the company’s Hello UI shell based on Android 16. The manufacturer guarantees updates to Android 17 and three years of regular security patches.

Sales of the Moto G57 Power in India should begin on December 3, 2025. The estimated price will be around $170, and buyers will be offered options in Pantone Regatta, Pantone Corsair, and Pantone Fluidity colors.