Moto G57 Power has 7000 mAh battery for just $170

Moto G57 Power has 7000 mAh battery for just $17027.11.25
Motorola announced the addition of a budget smartphone line and introduced the Moto G57 Power model. The main feature is a 7000 mAh battery. According to the company, one charge should be enough for about 3 days of operation, and support for TurboPower 30 W fast charging allows you to quickly replenish the energy reserve.
Characteristics of the Moto G57 Power smartphone
The Moto G57 Power smartphone received a 6.7-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of Full HD +, a frequency of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 1050 nits. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The smartphone is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor, for which the Moto G57 Power became the debut model.
The equipment includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, as well as the ability to increase the RAM to 16 GB through virtual expansion. The main camera is based on a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor and is complemented by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide module. The front camera has a resolution of 8 MP.
The smartphone has a body with MIL-STD-810H certification and protection against dust and splashes of water according to the IP64 standard.
Other features include a 3.5 mm audio jack, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and the company’s Hello UI shell based on Android 16. The manufacturer guarantees updates to Android 17 and three years of regular security patches.
Sales of the Moto G57 Power in India should begin on December 3, 2025. The estimated price will be around $170, and buyers will be offered options in Pantone Regatta, Pantone Corsair, and Pantone Fluidity colors.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Oppo A6 Pro smartphone review: ambitious
Creating new mid-range smartphones is no easy task. Manufacturers have to balance performance, camera capabilities, displays, and the overall cost impact of each component. How the new Oppo A6 Pro balances these factors is discussed in our review.
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
A speaker has long ceased to be just an accessory for a smartphone. It has become a tool for creating an atmosphere – from a small meeting to a large-scale party.
Best Bluetooth speakers 2025. Top models in different segments
Best 27-49 inch OLED monitors in 2025
Black Friday – how to shop and pay less
Top 5 20,000 and 50,000 mAh power banks for everything
Make no mistake! Which smart TV to buy this year
OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky
Top gaming keyboards – whose mechanics better
Best mid-range smartphones – interesting ratings
Best 27-, 32-, and 34-inch monitors: right choice for gaming or work
Which Xiaomi, Redmi or Poco smartphone buy – top Xiaomi 2025 lines
Logitech mice: 6 best models comparing
Xiaomi Sound Pocket with 5W speaker has 1000mAh battery Bluetooth speaker Xiaomi
The Xiaomi Sound Pocket speaker with a 5W speaker works via Bluetooth 5.4 and has a built-in microphone for conversations
Vertical tabs will appear in Google Chrome browser Chrome Google
After switching to Google Chrome, the tabs are arranged in a column to the left, and a quick search button appears at the top of the panel.
Xiaomi Sound Pocket with 5W speaker has 1000mAh battery
Vertical tabs will appear in Google Chrome
EU approved requirements for USB Type-C ports
Moto G57 Power has 7000 mAh battery for just $170
PlayStation earned over $1.5 billion from selling games on Steam
Notepad in Windows 11 will start supporting tables
For streaming S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 in Russia they give 6 years in prison
OpenAI officially launches group chats in ChatGPT for all users
Porsche introduces fully electric Cayenne
Hackers steal 200 companies data hacking Salesforce
Black Shark has released a magnetic cooler for smartphones
Spotify adds a tool to transfer music from YouTube Music, Apple Music and other music services
Philips Evnia 27M2N6501L monitor get QD-OLED panel with 240 Hz
Electric Audi E SUV Concept with 671 hp released
Kyivstar launches Starlink satellite communication in Ukraine