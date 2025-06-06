Microsoft will add a separate device reset button to Windows

Microsoft has announced that Windows Insiders using the Beta Channel will soon begin to gain access to a new tab in System Settings. It is designed to manage the Quick Machine Recovery (QMR) feature, a mechanism that helps automatically fix common Windows boot failures.

The new page will appear under System – Recovery and provide key QMR settings. Users will be able to check whether the feature is enabled, how often it checks, and enable automatic reboots required to apply the found solutions.

As Microsoft notes, “Quick Machine Recovery is designed to help your device when it encounters boot problems by using fixes provided directly by Microsoft.”

The QMR feature was introduced in November 2024. It allows administrators to remotely restore Windows devices in the event of critical failures. The system connects to Microsoft cloud services, finds the necessary fixes and restores the device’s functionality without user intervention.

The technology is based on the Startup Repair mechanism, but uses a protected Windows recovery environment with network access. This allows you to receive updates and patches directly through Windows Update, even if the system does not boot normally.