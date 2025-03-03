Microsoft Copilot is now available on Mac computers

Microsoft has released a native Copilot app for macOS that gives you access to the AI ​​assistant with the ability to create text, draw graphics, and upload images.

The app supports dark mode and a Command+Space shortcut, similar to Alt+Space in Windows. Copilot is currently available in the US, UK, and Canada, with more countries to come. The update also brings a version for iPad, which now supports split-screen mode.

iPhone and iPad users can sign in to Copilot with their Apple ID and upload text and PDF files for analysis and summarization. The feature will soon be available in the macOS app as well.

The launch of Copilot for macOS comes after Microsoft made Copilot Voice and Think Deeper free, removing the length limit on AI conversations.