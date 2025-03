Microsoft Copilot is now available on Mac computers

Microsoft has released a native Copilot app for macOS that gives you access to the AI ​​assistant with the ability to create text, draw graphics, and upload images.

The app supports dark mode and a Command+Space shortcut, similar to Alt+Space in Windows. Copilot is currently available in the US, UK, and Canada, with more countries to come. The update also brings a version for iPad, which now supports split-screen mode.

iPhone and iPad users can sign in to Copilot with their Apple ID and upload text and PDF files for analysis and summarization. The feature will soon be available in the macOS app as well.

The launch of Copilot for macOS comes after Microsoft made Copilot Voice and Think Deeper free, removing the length limit on AI conversations.

Microsoft has introduced a new feature to its AI service Copilot, which allows users to control Android 14 smartphones via Windows 11 PCs. With this innovation, when connecting an Android device to a PC via the Phone Link application, users will be able to: Access contacts.

Search for phone numbers saved on the phone.

Send and receive text messages.

Set an alarm on the phone. To activate this feature, you need to visit the copilot.microsoft.com website or launch the Copilot sidebar if you are using the Edge browser and enable the Phone plugin in the menu. After that, users can send Copilot requests related to the phone. If your Android smartphone is not connected to Phone Link, Copilot will report a connection error and offer instructions on how to fix it. Phone Link is a Windows 11 service that allows you to connect your phone to your PC or laptop. Android users need to download the Link to Windows app from Google Play to connect to Phone Link on your PC. Some manufacturers, such as Samsung, Honor, Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme, already provide full access to your device by installing Link to Windows, which makes it easier to connect.