Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be released in August18.02.25
Konami has announced the release date for the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, which will be called Metal Gear Solid Delta. The original game was released in 2004 and is considered one of the key parts of the series.
The remake retains the original plot, but will offer updated graphics on the Unreal Engine 5 engine and reworked gameplay. The action takes place in the 1960s, when Agent Snake goes to the USSR on a mission to find a scientist who is developing a combat walker capable of carrying nuclear weapons. The operation takes an unexpected turn and becomes a threat to global security.
The release of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is scheduled for August 28, 2025. The game will be released on PlayStation 5 and PC.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
The new Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard doesn’t just offer the company’s high quality and mechanical switches. It also allows you to change some of the button activation parameters. Let’s talk more
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (SM-X926B) tablet: many
Asus Zenbook S 16 (UM5606) laptop review: new wave
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be released in August games
Konami has announced the release date for the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, titled Metal Gear Solid Delta. The original game was released in 2004.
Downloading an e-book to Amazon Kindle via USB will soon be impossible Amazon ebook Kindle
Amazon has used a variety of e-book formats throughout its history, from AZW to KFX. With each new format, digital rights protection has become more difficult.
Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be released in August
AI audio removal from the new Samsung Galaxy S25 may later appear in the Galaxy S24
Garmin Descent G2 diving smartwatch features AMOLED display and 27 hours of battery life
Laptops with Nvidia RTX 5000 series graphics cards will go on sale from February 25
Apple TV app has arrived on Android
AMD Radeon RX 9070 graphics card to be unveiled on February 28
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices in Ukraine. Official sales have begun
Euro Truck Simulator 2 is being used to study driver fatigue levels
Google to hold I/O developer conference on May 20, 2025
Hyundai Casper Electric Cross crossover gets off-road body kit
Asus Cobble – stylish SSD case