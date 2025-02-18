Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will be released in August

Konami has announced the release date for the remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, which will be called Metal Gear Solid Delta. The original game was released in 2004 and is considered one of the key parts of the series.

The remake retains the original plot, but will offer updated graphics on the Unreal Engine 5 engine and reworked gameplay. The action takes place in the 1960s, when Agent Snake goes to the USSR on a mission to find a scientist who is developing a combat walker capable of carrying nuclear weapons. The operation takes an unexpected turn and becomes a threat to global security.

The release of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is scheduled for August 28, 2025. The game will be released on PlayStation 5 and PC.