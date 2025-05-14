Metal Gear games have sold over 62.9 million copies since 1987

Konami’s corporate profile has updated its key gaming franchises. The updated stats, spotted by MauroNL on the ResetEra forum, show significant sales gains for Silent Hill and Metal Gear over the past year.

The Metal Gear series, which launched in July 1987, has added another 500,000 copies sold, bringing its total sales to 62.9 million copies. The growth was helped by the release of Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 in the fall of 2023.

The Silent Hill franchise has reached 11.5 million copies sold since the first installment in March 1999. Recent milestones include more than 2 million sales of the Silent Hill 2 remake, released early last year. Konami is clearly counting on continued interest, especially with upcoming releases.

A remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is expected to be released on August 28, which will likely give the series a new boost. The company also points to the success of Japanese titles like Pawafuru Puroyakyu, Yu-Gi-Oh! and Momotaru Dentetsu, all of which continue to sell steadily across multiple platforms.

Call of Duty continues to hold its own as one of the most iconic and profitable video game franchises, despite its struggles. While the franchise’s success is undeniable, accurate sales figures for its games are rare. However, recently released court documents provided by Activision CEO Peter Kelly have shed some light on the scale of the series’ popularity.

According to these figures, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, released in 2020, has sold over 30 million copies worldwide. Its predecessor, 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, was even more successful, selling over 41 million copies. Another success for the series is Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, released in 2015, which has sold over 43 million copies in almost a decade.

These impressive results partly explain the huge costs of developing the series’ games. For example, it was reported that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War cost Activision $700 million to create. These figures highlight the scale of the effort invested in maintaining the popularity of a franchise that remains one of the most successful in the gaming industry.