Mercedes-Benz released its own wireless headphones

Mercedes-Benz is preparing to release the second generation of its wireless branded headphones — Wireless Headphone 2. The novelty is designed for users who appreciate not only high-quality sound, but also a premium design that reflects the brand’s signature aesthetics.

Mercedes-Benz Wireless Headphone 2 will continue the ideas of the first model, which received the prestigious Red Dot Design Award. elements, leather trim and Mercedes-Benz signature design accents inspired by the interior design of the brand’s cars.

Technical specifications

Bluetooth support with modern high-quality audio codecs is expected, as well as the presence of an active noise cancellation system (ANC). It will allow you to effectively isolate external sounds and focus on music, calls or podcasts.

The claimed battery life is more than 20 hours without recharging, which makes the model suitable for travel, office or everyday use.

According to TDRA (UAE) certification documents, the device is created in partnership with one of the leading audio brands, but the name of the partner is still kept secret.

Release and availability

The release of the Mercedes-Benz Wireless Headphone 2 is scheduled for the end of October 2025, and pre-orders will be available through the company’s official channels.

According to the manufacturer, the new headphones will not just be an audio device, but an elegant element of the image, combining engineering precision and exquisite design – like Mercedes-Benz.