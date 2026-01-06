MediaTek Dimensity 7100 – 8-core CPU with 200MP camera support

MediaTek has officially introduced the new Dimensity 7100 mobile processor, which is likely to replace the Dimensity 7050 model in the mid-range segment. The new product is aimed at smartphones with 5G support and offers a moderate update of characteristics without radical changes in positioning.

The chipset is manufactured using a 6-nm process technology and is equipped with an eight-core central processor. It includes four productive ARM Cortex-A78 cores with a maximum clock frequency of up to 2.4 GHz, as well as four energy-efficient Cortex-A55, operating at a frequency of up to 2.0 GHz. The Mali-G610MC2 video core is responsible for graphics processing.

Other parameters of the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor

MediaTek Dimensity 7100 supports LPDDR5 RAM with speeds up to 5500 Mbit/s and LPDDR4x up to 4266 Mbit/s, as well as UFS 3.1 storage. The processor is capable of working with cameras with a resolution of up to 200 megapixels. For displays, support for resolutions up to 1200×2600 pixels with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz is announced.

The built-in modem provides work with two 5G SIM cards and supports peak data download speeds of up to 3.3 Gbit/s. There is also support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4 and a wide range of navigation systems, including GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and NavIC.

According to GSMArena, the first smartphone based on the Dimensity 7100 may be the Infinix Note Edge, the presentation of which is expected by the end of this month. Also among the possible devices with the new chip is the Tecno Pova Curve 2.