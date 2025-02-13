Media Player Classic 2.4.0 is out. You can download it for free

Media Player Classic — Home Cinema (MPC-HC) has received an update to version 2.4.0, despite officially ending support in 2017. The new version offers improved functionality and a modern interface. At the same time, it is still a lightweight and free media player.

Key changes include:

Updated LAV filters (0.79.2-27-gd98fc) and MPC Video Renderer (0.9.3.2363).

Combined play/pause button.

Bug fixes, including rare crashes on PGS subtitles.

Automatic and manual subtitle search.

Advanced video settings: rotation, mirroring, scaling.

HDR video support (via madVR or MPC Video Renderer).

Dark theme and the ability to customize the interface.

The original version of the program was developed by Gabest and had an interface similar to Windows Media Player 6.4, but used a different code base.

After the original version stopped developing in 2006, several forks appeared, the most famous of which are MPC-HC (Home Cinema) and MPC-BE (Black Edition). These projects continue to develop the player, adding new features and support for modern technologies.

Media Player Classic is distributed under the GNU GPL license and is available on the SourceForge platform under the name Guliverkli.