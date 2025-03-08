Maserati MC20 breaks autopilot speed record – 318 km/h08.03.25
The Maserati MC20 has set a new world speed record for autonomous cars, reaching 318.16 km/h on the runway of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The event was held as part of the “1000 Miglia Experience Florida” event. The driverless car covered 4.5 km and surpassed the previous record of 310.28 km/h.
The project was developed by Indy Autonomous Challenge together with Politecnico di Milano. Specialists modified the MC20, equipping it with an AI pilot and a new robotic control system.
Previously, IAC had already set a speed record for unmanned cars based on the Maserati MC20 – in November last year, the car reached 177 mph (about 285 km/h).
Despite advances in autonomous technology, Maserati is struggling financially, with sales down 60% in 2024 to 11,300 vehicles.
