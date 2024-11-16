LG’s new LCD display can be stretched and twisted

LG has unveiled a prototype of a flexible LCD display that can be stretched, twisted and pulled without losing functionality. The new 12-inch display is able to expand up to 50% of its original size without damage, opening up prospects for use in various devices such as smartphones and tablets, as well as in electronics and clothing. The prototype was shown on November 8 at the LG Science Park in Seoul.

The technology is based on 40 μm micro-LEDs with a resolution of 100 pixels per inch, which allows for the transmission of a full spectrum of colors. The project started in 2020 with the support of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy of South Korea, and in 2023 LG Display received a patent for this innovation.

Examples of the use of flexible displays in clothing were demonstrated at Seoul Fashion Week in September, highlighting the technology’s potential for the fashion industry of the future.