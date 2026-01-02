LG Unveils World’s First 5K MiniLED Monitor with AI Upscaling, 39” 5K2K OLED and 52” 5K2K   

LG Unveils World’s First 5K MiniLED Monitor with AI Upscaling, 39” 5K2K OLED and 52” 5K2K02.01.26
Following the recent announcement of a 32-inch 4K touchscreen monitor with a stand on wheels, LG has announced the launch of a new premium brand of gaming displays, UltraGear evo. The official debut of the line is scheduled for CES 2026, and its key idea is screens with a resolution of 5K and higher, aimed at combining high definition, speed of operation and immersion. The central product of the new series will be a 39-inch 5K2K OLED monitor with local image processing based on artificial intelligence.
LG emphasizes that the launch of UltraGear evo reflects the rejection of traditional compromises in gaming displays. According to the head of the Display Business unit, Lee Chun-hwan, the company is betting on technologies that simultaneously provide high resolution, performance and visual quality, including through local AI upscaling to 5K.
LG UltraGear evo GX9 39GX950B Monitor Specifications
The LG UltraGear evo GX9 with the 39GX950B index is a curved ultrawide OLED monitor with an aspect ratio of 21:9, a curvature of 1500R and a resolution of 5K2K. The device uses local 5K AI Upscaling technology, which analyzes the video signal and improves it before outputting to the panel, reducing the load on the graphics card. In addition, a set of local AI functions includes scene optimization and intelligent sound processing. The monitor supports two operating modes: at full resolution, the refresh rate reaches 165 Hz, and when reducing the resolution to WFHD – 330 Hz. The claimed response time is 0.03 ms, the pixel density is 142 PPI, and there is also VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certification. The panel is made using Primary RGB Tandem OLED technology, which, according to the company, improves brightness, color reproduction and durability. Vertically, the screen is comparable to 32-inch models, but offers a noticeably wider field of view.
Characteristics of the LG UltraGear evo G9 27GM950B monitor
The second novelty, the UltraGear evo GM9 with the 27GM950B index, became the world’s first 27-inch monitor with a resolution of 5K based on New MiniLED. The device is focused on reducing the blooming effect and received 2304 local dimming zones, as well as Zero Optical Distance technology, which reduces the distance between the backlight and the matrix. The monitor supports the same AI features as the 39-inch model, and also works in two modes: up to 165 Hz at 5K resolution and up to 330 Hz at QHD. The response time is declared at 1 ms, there is VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification, and the peak brightness reaches 1250 nits.
Characteristics of the LG UltraGear evo G9 52G930B monitor
The third representative of the series was the UltraGear evo G9 with a diagonal of 52 inches and an index of 52G930B. This is the largest 5K2K gaming monitor with a refresh rate of 240 Hz and a curvature of 1000R. In terms of vertical height, it corresponds to a standard 42-inch display with an aspect ratio of 16:9, but due to the ultra-wide 12:9 format, it offers a working space that is about a third larger than that of UHD monitors. This model is certified for VESA DisplayHDR 600, while the use of AI functions is not provided for in it.
LG plans to demonstrate the UltraGear evo line at CES 2026, including in the Dream Setup zone and as part of the SimCraft racing simulation built on the basis of the 39GX950B. Simultaneously with the opening of the exhibition, global sales of the UltraGear GX7 model will also start – a 27-inch QHD OLED monitor with a refresh rate of 540 Hz and an experimental mode of 720 Hz at HD resolution.
