LG QNED evo TVs with True Wireless 4K support AMD FreeSync Premium
24.12.24
LG has introduced the QNED evo 2025 series TVs with True Wireless 4K technology and AMD FreeSync Premium support. The new products are equipped with Dynamic QNED Color Solution technology, which provides a wider color range. The α8 AI processor used increases performance by 70% compared to previous models, improving upscaling, dynamic tone mapping Pro and creating virtual 9.1.2 surround sound.
The TV supports True Wireless 4K streaming with a frequency of 144 Hz, previously available only in the premium segment, and models in the series, including the QNED9M, are certified for AMD FreeSync Premium, which improves the gaming experience. Device control is simplified by the new AI Magic Remote with personalized recommendations. The line will be presented at CES 2025, starting January 7.
LG has introduced the new UltraGear 27GX790A gaming monitor, equipped with a 27-inch WOLED matrix with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels and a maximum refresh rate of 480 Hz. The novelty supports the modern DisplayPort 2.1 interface, which expands the possibilities of connecting to powerful gaming systems.
The monitor’s response time is only 0.03 ms (from gray to gray), and the coverage of the DCI-P3 color palette is 98.5%. The device is certified by VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 and ClearMR 13000, which guarantees high image quality even in dark scenes. The monitor supports Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro synchronization technologies, ensuring smooth gameplay without frame tearing.
For connectivity, HDMI 2.1 ports (two) and DisplayPort 2.1 are available, as well as a USB 3.2 hub with two connectors and a 3.5 mm audio output with DTS Headphone support, providing surround sound for gamers. Pre-orders LG UltraGear 27GX790A is already open in international stores at a price of $ 1000. Deliveries of the new product are expected in early 2025.
LG QNED evo TVs with True Wireless 4K support AMD FreeSync Premium
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl get last patch this year games update
The size of the Stalker 2 update is 7.4 GB. As for the innovations, in patch 1.1.3 the developers have addressed a number of technical issues, such as crashes during shader compilation.
