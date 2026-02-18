LG Buds Plus xboom Buds Lite – the company’s new Bluetooth headphones

LG Electronics has announced the launch of two new models of wireless headphones – xboom Buds Lite and xboom Buds Plus. The devices have joined the xboom Buds line and are aimed at different categories of users: from those looking for a basic solution for everyday listening to those who need advanced audio capabilities.

The development was carried out in collaboration with the musician will.i.am. His team participated in the creation of sound processing algorithms and sound tuning, and the artist himself became the face of the project. The manufacturer notes that the musician’s participation was aimed at improving audio quality and adapting the sound profile for different usage scenarios.

Features of the older LG xboom Buds Plus model

The xboom Buds Plus model is positioned as the most functional in the series. The headphones have active noise cancellation, designed for use in a noisy urban environment or while traveling. 3D Spatial Audio surround sound and individual equalizer settings are supported, allowing you to adapt the sound to the user’s preferences.

The charging case has a built-in Bluetooth transmitter. Thanks to this, the headphones can be connected to devices that are not equipped with their own Bluetooth module. The design also implements the UVnano+ function, designed to disinfect the speaker mesh during charging. According to the manufacturer, the system allows you to destroy up to 99.9% of bacteria on the surface. The case is protected from moisture and sweat according to the IPX4 standard. The battery life reaches 30 hours, taking into account recharging from the case, about 10 hours of them – on a single charge.

The most affordable version of LG xboom Buds Lite

The second model, xboom Buds Lite, is designed for everyday use and has a more compact design. The manufacturer notes the lightweight body and comfort during prolonged wearing. The device is also protected from moisture according to the IPX4 standard and is equipped with a customizable equalizer.

The total operating time reaches approximately 35 hours using the charging case. At the same time, the headphones can work without recharging for about 11.5 hours. The model is aimed at users who value long autonomy and basic wireless listening capabilities.

The xboom Buds Plus are priced at $179.99, while the xboom Buds Lite are priced at $69.99. The new products have already gone on sale in select markets.