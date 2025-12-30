Lenovo Watch GT Pro has AMOLED display, dual-frequency GPS, and up to 27 days of battery life

Lenovo introduced the Watch GT Pro smartwatch, which is aimed at active users and athletes and combines advanced sports capabilities, accurate positioning and long battery life.

The model received a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466×466 pixels. The screen is covered with protective glass Corning Gorilla Glass, which has increased resistance to scratches and damage during daily and sports use. Watch GT Pro is compatible with both Android and iOS, supports interchangeable dials and offers full 24-hour monitoring of key health indicators, including heart rate, blood oxygen level, sleep and stress level.

One of the key features of the new product is a dual-frequency GPS system, which provides more accurate location determination in difficult conditions, for example, in dense urban areas or in mountainous terrain. For sports, there are more than 170 training modes, including special swimming algorithms. The watch case meets the 5 ATM water resistance standard, which allows the device to be immersed to a depth of 50 meters.

Lenovo also emphasizes the autonomy of the Watch GT Pro. According to the company, the watch can work up to 27 days without recharging in standard use mode. Additional features include support for Bluetooth calls, the presence of a compass and barometer, weather reports, remote control of the smartphone camera, a phone search function, a voice assistant and support for contactless payments via Alipay.

The novelty has already gone on sale in the Chinese market. The recommended price of the Lenovo Watch GT Pro is about $ 130.