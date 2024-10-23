Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 Aura Edition on Intel Core Ultra 200V received a 2.8K OLED 120 Hz display23.10.24
Lenovo unveiled the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 Aura Edition laptop at its annual Tech World event, positioning it as a device with AI integration from Copilot. The laptop has a 14-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2.8K, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 500 nits.
One of the key innovations was the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 Aura Edition laptop, which integrates AI functions for hybrid work. The device is equipped with a 14-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 2.8K and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, and also uses Intel Core Ultra 200V processors, up to 32 GB of RAM and a neural processor with a capacity of up to 48 TOPS.
In addition to the laptop, Lenovo introduced the Neptune liquid cooling system for servers and several new AI solutions, including the local assistant AI Now and the Learning Zone platform for education. The company also introduced the AI Buddy digital assistant concept and support tools for people with Alzheimer’s disease, ALS and cardiac problems.
Also announced is the creation of a clinical platform for arrhythmia detection in collaboration with InCor Hospital, which uses an IoT device to monitor the condition of patients in real time.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 10 Aura Edition on Intel Core Ultra 200V received a 2.8K OLED 120 Hz display
