Lenovo showed Copilot+ PC notebooks based on Intel, AMD and Qualcomm. And the Auto Twist concept has a motorized lid with a display11.09.24
Lenovo presented several novelties at the IFA 2024 exhibition, among which stand out models from different lines aimed at improving productivity and usability.
The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition laptop attracts attention with a 15.3-inch screen with a 2.8K resolution, the ability to choose between touch OLED and LCD panels. It is based on 8-core Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors and a neural processor with 45 TOPS performance for AI-related tasks.
The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition model is equipped with a 14-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2.8K and a frequency of 120 Hz, which makes it suitable for tasks with a high visual load. It uses Intel Core Ultra 9 with Intel Arc Xe2 graphics.
The AMD Ryzen AI 9 365-based Yoga Pro 7 laptop offers up to 50 TOPS of neural processor power and a 14.5-inch PureSight Pro OLED display with 2.8K resolution. Other features include a Soft Touch keyboard and four noise-canceling microphones.
The IdeaPad 5x 2-in-1 model with an 8-core Snapdragon X Plus processor and a 14-inch touch OLED display supports full DCI-P3 color coverage, while the IdeaPad Slim 5x</ strong> has similar characteristics to a case that meets military standards.
The concept of Auto Twist became a bright experiment of Lenovo. It offers automatic control of the display position, following the user’s movements in the room and adjusting the screen to improve comfort and prevent fatigue. The lid can open and rotate on its own axis.
