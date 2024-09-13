Laser projectors Samsung The Premiere 7 and 9 with 4K will receive SmartThings support and increased brightness of 3450 lumens

At the IFA exhibition in Berlin, Samsung presented an update to its line of ultra-short-throw laser projectors – The Premiere 7 (LPU7D) and The Premiere 9 (LPU9D) models. These are the first updates of The Premiere series since 2021. Unlike the previous strategy of releasing modifications of one device, this time two separate models are presented, which indicates the growing demand for 4K ultra-short throw projectors.

Samsung The Premiere 7 and The Premiere 9 offer capabilities that surpass traditional televisions: the first is capable of projecting an image with a diagonal of up to 120 inches, and the second – up to 130 inches. The main difference between them is the use of a triple laser in The Premiere 9, which provides a brightness of up to 3450 lumens according to the ISO standard, which is significantly higher than that of its predecessors. This projector is also equipped with the Vision Booster image processing system, which provides improved clarity and contrast. The Premiere 7 has a brightness of 2500 ISO lumens.

Both models of Samsung projectors support a color gamut of 154% and 100% of the DCI-P3 standard, as well as HDR10+. AI-scaling up to 4K and automatic adjustment of brightness and contrast depending on the surrounding conditions are used to improve video quality.

The acoustic system of The Premiere 9 is also significantly more powerful, offering 40 W with 2.2.2-channel speakers, while The Premiere 7 is limited to 30 W and a 2.2-channel system. Both models support surround sound technologies, including Dolby Atmos, OTS and Q-Symphony.

In addition, Samsung continues its cooperation with the Danish textile manufacturer Kvadrat, whose materials are used to decorate the projectors, which gives them a premium appearance. The projectors work on the basis of the Tizen OS, which allows you to use functions familiar from Samsung smart TVs, including SmartThings support for controlling smart home devices.