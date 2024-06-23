Kaspersky software and business were banned in the US

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has announced a ban on Kaspersky Lab, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of the Russian software maker, from providing antivirus software and cybersecurity services in the United States or to U.S. citizens. The ban applies to affiliates, subsidiaries and parent companies of Kaspersky Lab, Inc.

This means that Kaspersky will no longer be able to sell its software in the US or provide updates for already installed programs. A complete list of prohibited operations is available at oicts.bis.gov/kaspersky. BIS also listed AO Kaspersky Lab, OOO Kaspersky Group (Russia) and Kaspersky Labs Limited (UK) as entities linked to the Russian military and intelligence agencies.

The ban came after a lengthy investigation that found the company’s continued operations in the U.S. posed a threat to national security. Individuals and companies using Kaspersky software are advised to switch to other providers for data protection. While there are no legal penalties for continuing to use Kaspersky products, they assume all cybersecurity risks.

To minimize the impact on consumers and businesses, Kaspersky is allowed to continue certain operations, including updating antivirus signatures, until September 29, 2024.

Earlier in 2017, the US Department of Homeland Security issued a directive requiring federal agencies to stop using Kaspersky products. The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2018 also prohibits the use of Kaspersky on federal systems. In March 2022, the US Federal Communications Commission added Kaspersky to its list of equipment and services that pose a threat to national security.